Onion Sprout and Avocado Quinoa Pilaf

Creamy avocado, onion sprouts, and quinoa combine together in this lemony pilaf. Slideshow: More Recipes With Avocado
How to Make It
In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Spread onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has chilled, about 25 minutes.
Combine the mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper olive oil in a small bowl, and whisk to combine. In a bowl toss together the cooled quinoa, avocado, onion sprouts, and chopped parsley. Pour in the dressing and lightly toss to combine.
To serve, place the quinoa mixture into a tea cup sized bowl and gently pack it to form a perfect round shape. Turn quinoa out onto plate, season with flaky sea salt. Serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5