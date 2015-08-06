Onion Sprout and Avocado Quinoa Pilaf
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
July 2014

Creamy avocado, onion sprouts, and quinoa combine together in this lemony pilaf.  Slideshow: More Recipes With Avocado

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 large avocado, cut into small pieces
  • 1/2 cup onion sprouts
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  •  2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Spread onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has chilled, about 25 minutes.

Step 2    

Combine the mustard, lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper olive oil in a small bowl, and whisk to combine. In a bowl toss together the cooled quinoa, avocado, onion sprouts, and chopped parsley. Pour in the dressing and lightly toss to combine.

Step 3    

To serve, place the quinoa mixture into a tea cup sized bowl and gently pack it to form a perfect round shape. Turn quinoa out onto plate, season with flaky sea salt. Serve.

