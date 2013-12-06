Onion Mustard Sauce

How to Make It
Step 1
In a small saucepan, combine the onion and white wine and simmer over moderate heat until the wine is reduced to 1 tablespoon, about 5 minutes. Add the heavy cream and bring to a boil. Transfer the mixture to a blender and puree. With the machine on low speed, add the butter, 1 piece at a time, until the sauce is smooth.
Step 2
Scrape the onion sauce into a small saucepan and stir in the mustard. Season with salt and pepper. Rewarm the sauce over low heat, stirring constantly. Serve the sauce warm.
Make Ahead
The mustard sauce can be refrigerated overnight. Gently reheat, whisking constantly.
