Onion-Clove Compote

Wylie Dufresne slow-cooks onions with cloves to produce a sweet and fragrant condiment that’s great with grilled steak, chicken or pork. Slideshow: Cooking with Onions
How to Make It
Step
In a large, shallow pot, melt the butter. Add the onion slices and cloves and season with salt. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until the onions are very soft but not browned, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Add water by the tablespoon if the onions get too dry before they’re soft. Discard the cloves.
Make Ahead
The compote can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
