Onion-Clove Compote
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 cups
Wylie Dufresne
July 2013

Wylie Dufresne slow-cooks onions with cloves to produce a sweet and fragrant condiment that’s great with grilled steak, chicken or pork. Slideshow: Cooking with Onions

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 yellow onions (2 pounds), thinly sliced crosswise
  • 5 whole cloves
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large, shallow pot, melt the butter. Add the onion slices and cloves and season with salt. Cook over low heat, stirring frequently, until the onions are very soft but not browned, 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Add water by the tablespoon if the onions get too dry before they’re soft. Discard the cloves.

Make Ahead

The compote can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

