Ombré Potato and Root Vegetable Gratin
© Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 12
Carla Hall
December 2015

TV chef Carla Hall layers red beets, sweet potatoes, Yukon Golds and turnips for her fantastic vegetarian gratin, which she top with a crispy Parmesan cheese crust. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 small shallot, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 3/4 cups freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (5 ounces)
  • 1 pound red beets, peeled and sliced on a mandoline 1/16 inch thick
  • 1 pound sweet potatoes or garnet yams, peeled and sliced on a mandoline 1/16 inch thick
  • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and sliced on a mandoline 1/16 inch thick
  • 1 pound turnips, peeled and sliced on a mandoline 1/16 inch thick

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Lightly butter a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. In a medium bowl, whisk the cream with the garlic, shallot, nutmeg, salt and pepper. Stir in 1 cup of the grated cheese. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, gently toss the beets with one-fourth of the cream mixture. Arrange the beets in the baking dish in  an even layer, overlapping them slightly. Scrape any remaining cream from the bowl over the beets. Repeat this process with the sweet potatoes, Yukon Golds and turnips, using one-fourth of the cream mixture for each vegetable. Press a sheet of parchment paper on top of the turnips, then cover the dish tightly with foil.  

Step 3    

Bake the gratin for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. Uncover and top with the remaining  3/4 cup of cheese. Bake for about 15 minutes longer, until golden on top. Transfer the gratin to a rack and let cool for at least  15 minutes before serving.  

Make Ahead

The gratin can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

