Oma’s Green Mountain Salad 

In this seasonal salad, Chicago chef Sarah Grueneberg takes inspiration from the translation of her last name and the translation of her restaurant name (both mean “green mountain,” in German and Italian, respectively). She amps up a zesty buttermilk dressing with charred ramps (scallions would also be delicious) then drizzles the dressing over crisp Little Gem lettuce, celery, and baby turnips. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes