Oma’s Green Mountain Salad 
Eva Kolenko
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Sarah Grueneberg
April 2018

In this seasonal salad, Chicago chef Sarah Grueneberg takes inspiration from the translation of her last name and the translation of her restaurant name (both mean “green mountain,” in German and Italian, respectively). She amps up a zesty buttermilk dressing with charred ramps (scallions would also be delicious) then drizzles the dressing over crisp Little Gem lettuce, celery, and baby turnips.     Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

RAMP-BUTTERMILK DRESSING:

  • 1 cup thinly sliced ramp or scallion bulbs, green tops reserved 
  • 1 small garlic clove, grated (use only if using scallions) 
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 1 cup mayonnaise 
  • 3/4 cup buttermilk 
  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar 
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest  
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill 
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper 

SALAD:

  • 6 heads Little Gem lettuce, leaves separated 
  • 2 multicolored carrots, peeled and shaved 
  • 3 baby turnips, thinly sliced, preferably on a mandoline (about 1 cup)  
  • 1 celery heart with leaves, thinly diagonally sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 6 French Breakfast radishes, thinly sliced, preferably on a mandoline (about 1 cup)  
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved 
  • 2 ripe avocados, diced 
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh dill 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the dressing: Preheat broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and add sliced ramp or scallion bulbs and garlic, if using. Toss with oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and spread in an even layer. Broil until charred around the edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool. 

Step 2    

Whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, rice vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon dill, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Finely chop reserved ramp or scallion greens to equal 1/2 cup. Fold chopped greens and charred ramps into mayonnaise mixture. Cover and chill until ready to serve.  

Step 3    

Make the salad: Arrange lettuce leaves in a very large wooden salad bowl. Top with carrots, turnips, celery, radishes, tomatoes, avocados, and 2 tablespoons dill. Drizzle with dressing, and sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper.  

Make Ahead

The dressing can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 3 days. 

