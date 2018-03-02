Oma’s Green Mountain Salad 

In this seasonal salad, Chicago chef Sarah Grueneberg takes inspiration from the translation of her last name and the translation of her restaurant name (both mean “green mountain,” in German and Italian, respectively). She amps up a zesty buttermilk dressing with charred ramps (scallions would also be delicious) then drizzles the dressing over crisp Little Gem lettuce, celery, and baby turnips. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Make the dressing: Preheat broiler to high. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and add sliced ramp or scallion bulbs and garlic, if using. Toss with oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt, and spread in an even layer. Broil until charred around the edges, 8 to 10 minutes. Let cool.
Whisk together mayonnaise, buttermilk, rice vinegar, lemon zest, lemon juice, 1 tablespoon dill, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Finely chop reserved ramp or scallion greens to equal 1/2 cup. Fold chopped greens and charred ramps into mayonnaise mixture. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Make the salad: Arrange lettuce leaves in a very large wooden salad bowl. Top with carrots, turnips, celery, radishes, tomatoes, avocados, and 2 tablespoons dill. Drizzle with dressing, and sprinkle with freshly ground black pepper.
