Olives Escabeche
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 quart
Nick Curtola
April 2016

Escabeche is usually a tangy, vinegar-based marinade for fish. Here, it’s Castelvetrano olives that are marinated in an alluring mix of citrus and spices. Slideshow: More Quick Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Castelvetrano olives
  • 1 whole star anise
  • 1/2 dried New Mexico chile
  • 2 teaspoons fennel seeds
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 8 thyme sprigs
  • 2 cups canola oil
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Three 3-inch-long orange zest strips
  • Two 3-inch-long lemon zest strips
  • 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup dry white wine

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the olives in a heatproof container. Wrap the star anise, chile, fennel seeds, bay leaf and thyme in a piece of cheesecloth and tie with kitchen string to make a sachet.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, heat the canola and olive oils to 300°. Remove the pan from the heat and add the strips of orange and lemon zest and the garlic; stir constantly until the garlic softens but doesn’t brown, about 1 minute. Add the spice sachet and white wine and let stand for 15 minutes. Pour the mixture over the olives and let cool, then refrigerate for 2 days.

Make Ahead

The olives can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

