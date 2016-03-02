Olives Escabeche

Place the olives in a heatproof container. Wrap the star anise, chile, fennel seeds, bay leaf and thyme in a piece of cheesecloth and tie with kitchen string to make a sachet.

Step 2

In a medium saucepan, heat the canola and olive oils to 300°. Remove the pan from the heat and add the strips of orange and lemon zest and the garlic; stir constantly until the garlic softens but doesn’t brown, about 1 minute. Add the spice sachet and white wine and let stand for 15 minutes. Pour the mixture over the olives and let cool, then refrigerate for 2 days.