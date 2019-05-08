Olive Oil Ice Cream
Victor Protasio
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
12 HR 55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
June 2019

One of Portland, Oregon–based ice cream shop Salt & Straw’s classic flavors, this Olive Oil Ice Cream is a perfect beginner batch to whip up. The combination of olive oil and whole milk in this ice cream results in a perfectly creamy and silky texture, no eggs or tempering required. You can even play with different nut oils (like hazelnut or walnut) in place of olive oil—just avoid those that are solid at room temperature, like coconut oil. Use the best oil you can as it will intensely flavor the ice cream, even with only 1/4 cup per batch.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons nonfat powdered milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum
  • 1 1/3  cups whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons light corn syrup
  • 1 1/3 cups heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup grassy extra-virgin olive oil (such as Red Ridge Farm Durant Arbequina), plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together sugar, powdered milk, and xanthan gum in a small bowl. Whisk together milk and corn syrup in a medium saucepan. Add sugar mixture, and whisk until smooth. Heat mixture over medium, whisking often, until sugar has fully dissolved, 3 to 4 minutes. (Do not simmer.) Remove from heat, and whisk in cream. Cover and chill at least 6 hours. For even better texture and flavor, chill mixture up to 24 hours. Base can be stored in an airtight container in freezer for up to 3 months; thaw completely before using.

Step 2    

Whisk together chilled base, olive oil, and kosher salt until well combined. (There will still be little droplets of oil on the surface.) Pour mixture into freezer bowl of a 11/2-quart electric ice cream maker, and proceed according to manufacturer’s directions until ice cream has the texture of soft-serve, about 35 minutes. (Instructions and times may vary.)

Step 3    

Quickly transfer ice cream to a freezer-safe container; press parchment paper directly onto surface. Cover container, and freeze until firm, at least 6 hours. Ice cream can be stored in freezer up to 3 months. To serve, garnish with olive oil and flaky sea salt.

Make Ahead

Ice cream can be stored in freezer up to 3 months.

Notes

Xanthan gum can be found by the specialty flours or near the baking powder in grocery stores.

