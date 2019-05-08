One of Portland, Oregon–based ice cream shop Salt & Straw’s classic flavors, this Olive Oil Ice Cream is a perfect beginner batch to whip up. The combination of olive oil and whole milk in this ice cream results in a perfectly creamy and silky texture, no eggs or tempering required. You can even play with different nut oils (like hazelnut or walnut) in place of olive oil—just avoid those that are solid at room temperature, like coconut oil. Use the best oil you can as it will intensely flavor the ice cream, even with only 1/4 cup per batch.