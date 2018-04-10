Olive Oil Crackers

How to Make It

Step 1 Combine flour, 1 cup water, salt, sugar, yeast, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment. Beat on low speed until sough is very smooth, about 10 minutes. Increase speed to medium, and beat until dough is elastic and pulls away from sides of bowl, about 2 minutes. Transfer dough to a large greased bowl, and turn to coat. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°F, and grease a large rimmed baking sheet with olive oil. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured work surface, and roll 1 piece of dough into a 12-by-10-inch rectangle.

Step 3 Drape dough rectangle over the back of your hands, and gently stretch it into a larger rectangle (you should be able to see light through the dough). Drape dough over prepared baking sheet and gently stretch it to cover entire pan. Repeat rolling and stretching procedure with 1 piece of dough, draping it over baking sheet to form 2 layers of dough. Using scissors or a paring knife, cut off any overhanging dough.