Olive Oil Cake with Honey-Yogurt Cream and Strawberries 
Eric Wolfinger
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Heller
April 2018

This is no featherweight spring cake: Olive oil and almond flour keep it dense and moist so it can hold plenty of juicy macerated strawberries. An infusion of lime in the cake batter and a tangy yogurt whipped cream brightens each slice.   Slideshow: More Cake Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fruity extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing 
  • 1 1/2 cups almond flour (about 5 1/4 ounces)  
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour (about 2 1/8 ounces) 
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda 
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 teaspoon granulated sugar, divided 
  • 4 large eggs 
  • 2 teaspoons lime zest, divided 
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice (from 2 limes), divided 
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract 
  • 2 quarts fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered 
  • 1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt  
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup honey

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of an 8-inch springform pan with oil. Line bottom of greased pan with parchment paper, and lightly grease parchment; set pan aside. 

Step 2    

Whisk together flours, baking powder, and baking soda in a medium bowl.

Step 3    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat 1/2 cup sugar and eggs on medium-high until pale yellow and slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Beat in 1/2 cup oil, 1 teaspoon lime zest, 31/2 tablespoons lime juice, and vanilla. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture until just incorporated. 

Step 4    

Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until top is dark golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out with crumbs attached, 40 to  45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove outer ring, and invert cake onto wire rack. Remove bottom of  pan and parchment; cool cake completely, about 1 hour. 

Step 5    

Stir together strawberries, remaining 1 teaspoon zest, and remaining 1 teaspoon sugar in a medium bowl. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes to 1 hour.  

Step 6    

Whisk together yogurt, cream, honey, and remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice until incorporated.

Step 7    

Top each cake slice with large spoonfuls of yogurt mixture and strawberries.­ 

