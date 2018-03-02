Olive Oil Cake with Honey-Yogurt Cream and Strawberries 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of an 8-inch springform pan with oil. Line bottom of greased pan with parchment paper, and lightly grease parchment; set pan aside.

Step 2 Whisk together flours, baking powder, and baking soda in a medium bowl.

Step 3 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, or in a large bowl with an electric mixer, beat 1/2 cup sugar and eggs on medium-high until pale yellow and slightly thickened, about 3 minutes. Beat in 1/2 cup oil, 1 teaspoon lime zest, 31/2 tablespoons lime juice, and vanilla. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture until just incorporated.

Step 4 Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until top is dark golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out with crumbs attached, 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes. Remove outer ring, and invert cake onto wire rack. Remove bottom of pan and parchment; cool cake completely, about 1 hour.

Step 5 Stir together strawberries, remaining 1 teaspoon zest, and remaining 1 teaspoon sugar in a medium bowl. Let stand at room temperature 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Step 6 Whisk together yogurt, cream, honey, and remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice until incorporated.