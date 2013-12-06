Olive-Infused Olive Oil
Sally Schneider
October 1997

This is a great dual-purpose technique; the olives flavor the olive oil as they steep, and the oil in turn preserves the olives. Use the best olives you can find.  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • Assorted olives
  • Extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

Half-fill a mason jar with olives. Fill the jar with oil. Store in a cool, dark place for at least 1 week. Pour the oil into a clean bottle, leaving enough oil behind to cover the olives. To serve or use the olives, remove them from the oil with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

Notes

One-Quarter Cup of Olives Calories 158 kcal, Protein .3gm, Carbohydrate 2 gm, Cholesterol 0, Total Fat 17.1 gm, Saturated Fat 2.3 gm.

