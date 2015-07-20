Olive, Chile and White Bean Crostini

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush or drizzle the bread with olive oil and grill over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred, 1 to 2 minutes total. Transfer to a work surface to cool slightly, then cut each slice into thirds.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, mix the olives with the vinegar, chiles and the 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil; season lightly with salt and gently mix in the beans. Spoon the bean-and-olive topping on the crostini, garnish with mint and serve.