Olive, Chile and White Bean Crostini
© Nicole Franzen
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Gabrielle Quiñónez Denton
August 2015

These easy, delicious and spicy crostini comes together in just 25 minutes. Slideshow: More Crostini Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 1/2-inch-thick slices from a sourdough boule
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing or drizzling
  • 3/4 cup pitted oil-cured black olives, coarsely chopped
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped seeded oil-packed Calabrian chiles or other hot chiles
  • Salt
  • One 15-ounce can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained
  • Torn mint, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush or drizzle the bread with olive oil and grill over moderate heat, turning once, until lightly charred,  1 to 2 minutes total. Transfer to a work surface to cool slightly, then cut each slice into thirds.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the olives with the vinegar, chiles and the 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons of olive oil; season lightly with salt and gently mix in the beans. Spoon the bean-and-olive topping on the crostini, garnish with mint and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Serve this easy appetizer with a fruit-forward sparkling rosé.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up