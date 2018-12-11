Olive-and-Grapefruit Toasties 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Jordana Rothman
January 2019

For Food & Wine restaurant editor Jordana Rothman, time in her own home is a precious commodity. To celebrate her rare morning in her kitchen, she gives herself the gift of time spent crafting a favorite breakfast, like this “toastie,” a lively assemblage of sweet and savory toppings perched on a well-toasted slice of sourdough bread.

Ingredients

  • 1 grapefruit, sectioned, peel reserved
  • 2 tablespoons fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 4 smashed pitted Castelvetrano olives
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons labneh
  • 1 crusty sourdough bread slice with seeds, toasted
  • 6 boquerones or other anchovy fillets
  • 1 hard-cooked egg, quartered
  • 1/4 teaspoon flaky sea salt
  • Calabrian chile flakes or Calabrian chile flakes in oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fold together grapefruit segments, parsley, olives, olive oil, and thyme in a small bowl. Squeeze grapefruit peel all over olive-grapefruit salad.

Step 2    

Spread labneh over toasted bread slice; top with olive-grapefruit salad, boquerones, and egg. Sprinkle with sea salt and chile flakes.

