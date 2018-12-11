Olive-and-Grapefruit Toasties 

Jennifer Causey
For Food & Wine restaurant editor Jordana Rothman, time in her own home is a precious commodity. To celebrate her rare morning in her kitchen, she gives herself the gift of time spent crafting a favorite breakfast, like this “toastie,” a lively assemblage of sweet and savory toppings perched on a well-toasted slice of sourdough bread.
How to Make It
Step 1
Fold together grapefruit segments, parsley, olives, olive oil, and thyme in a small bowl. Squeeze grapefruit peel all over olive-grapefruit salad.
Step 2
Spread labneh over toasted bread slice; top with olive-grapefruit salad, boquerones, and egg. Sprinkle with sea salt and chile flakes.