Old-Fashioned Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies
© Emily FarrisÂ 
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 36
Jeff Akin
April 2014

This crisp cookie-jar classic is jam-packed with quick-cooking oats that almost disappear into the buttery dough as the cookies bake. Slideshow: Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups quick-cooking oats
  • 1/2 cup raisins

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375° and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with both sugars at high speed until pale and fluffy, 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla. At low speed, gradually add the flour mixture until just incorporated, then beat in the oats and raisins.

Step 2    

Form half of the dough into 1-inch balls and arrange them 2 inches apart on 2 large baking sheets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned; shift the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before transferring them to a rack to cool completely. Let the baking sheets cool slightly, then repeat with the remaining dough.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

