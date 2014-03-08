Old-Fashioned Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies

Preheat the oven to 375° and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon and salt. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with both sugars at high speed until pale and fluffy, 2 minutes. Beat in the egg and vanilla. At low speed, gradually add the flour mixture until just incorporated, then beat in the oats and raisins.

Step 2

Form half of the dough into 1-inch balls and arrange them 2 inches apart on 2 large baking sheets. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned; shift the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 2 minutes before transferring them to a rack to cool completely. Let the baking sheets cool slightly, then repeat with the remaining dough.