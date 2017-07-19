Old Bay Aioli 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 1/2 cups
Joe Kindred
August 2017

This silky aioli spiked with Old Bay Seasoning will quickly become your new favorite condiment. Swirl it into seafood stews, spread it on crispy fish sandwiches or use it as a dip for steamed mussels. Slideshow: More Aioli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 large egg yolk 
  • 1 garlic clove 
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons Old Bay Seasoning 
  • 1 cup canola oil 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, pulse the lemon juice, egg yolk, garlic, Old Bay and 1/4 cup of cold water until the garlic is finely chopped. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil until the aioli is emulsified, about 2 minutes. Season the Old Bay aioli with salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and serve.  

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up