This silky aioli spiked with Old Bay Seasoning will quickly become your new favorite condiment. Swirl it into seafood stews, spread it on crispy fish sandwiches or use it as a dip for steamed mussels. Slideshow: More Aioli Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, pulse the lemon juice, egg yolk, garlic, Old Bay and 1/4 cup of cold water until the garlic is finely chopped. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil until the aioli is emulsified, about 2 minutes. Season the Old Bay aioli with salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5