Okra Double Dippers

This okra gets not one but two coatings: Dip first in miso mayonnaise, then add crunch with sesame seeds or heat with fresh chiles. Slideshow: Summer Hors d’Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1 pound okra
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons white miso (also called shiro miso)
  • Black and white sesame seeds and thinly sliced fresh red chiles, for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the okra until bright green, about 30 seconds; drain well. Transfer the okra to a baking sheet and refrigerate until it has cooled slightly.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the miso. Put the sesame seeds and chiles in 2 small bowls. To eat, dip the okra spears in the miso mayonnaise, then dip in the toppings.

