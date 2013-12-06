Okra Double Dippers

In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the okra until bright green, about 30 seconds; drain well. Transfer the okra to a baking sheet and refrigerate until it has cooled slightly.

Step 2

In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the miso. Put the sesame seeds and chiles in 2 small bowls. To eat, dip the okra spears in the miso mayonnaise, then dip in the toppings.