Okra Double Dippers

This okra gets not one but two coatings: Dip first in miso mayonnaise, then add crunch with sesame seeds or heat with fresh chiles. Slideshow: Summer Hors d’Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the okra until bright green, about 30 seconds; drain well. Transfer the okra to a baking sheet and refrigerate until it has cooled slightly.
Step 2
In a small bowl, mix the mayonnaise with the miso. Put the sesame seeds and chiles in 2 small bowls. To eat, dip the okra spears in the miso mayonnaise, then dip in the toppings.
