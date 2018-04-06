Okonomiyaki 

How to Make It

Step 1 Whisk together flour, dashi, and eggs until well incorporated. Fold in cabbage and chopped bonito flakes.

Step 2 Melt butter in a 10-inch nonstick skillet or flat griddle over medium. Spread batter evenly in skillet, and top evenly with pork belly slices in a single layer. Cover and cook until bottom is browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

Step 3 Slide pancake onto a large plate or cutting board. Place skillet over pancake and, holding plate and skillet firmly together, invert pancake into skillet, pork side down. Cook over medium until pork is browned and pancake is heated through, about 10 minutes.