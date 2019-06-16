How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large stockpot filled with water to a boil over high. Working in 2 batches, add greens to boiling water; cook, stirring constantly, until just tender, about 30 seconds. Remove greens from boiling water using a fine wire-mesh strainer, and plunge into a bowl filled with ice water to stop the cooking process.

Step 2 Let greens chill in ice water 5 minutes. Remove greens from water, and transfer to a bowl.

Step 3 Working in 2 batches, place greens in a clean kitchen towel, and squeeze firmly over sink to remove as much liquid as possible.

Step 4 Transfer greens to an airtight container, and cover with a damp paper towel until ready to use. (You may store greens in airtight container, covered with paper towel, in refrigerator up to 3 days.)

Step