Ode to Hot-Star Fried Chicken 
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Hot-Star
July 2016

These highly seasoned fried chicken cutlets are based on the popular snack at Taipei's Shilin Night Market. The crispy, chicken-flavored crust is flavored with chicken bouillon cubes mixed with flour and spices. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup sliced scallions (from about 8 scallions)
  • 1/2 cup chopped garlic (from about 1 head)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup mirin
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 teaspoons Chinese five-spice powder
  • Eight 6-ounce chicken cutlets, 1/4 inch thick
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • Four 1/2-ounce chicken bouillon cubes
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon guajillo or ancho chile powder

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, combine the scallions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, baking soda, five-spice powder and 1 1/2 cups of water and puree until smooth. Scrape the marinade into a large bowl, add the chicken and turn to coat evenly. Cover and let the chicken marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Step 2    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 inches of oil to 300°. In a food processor, blend the flour, bouillon cubes, paprika and chile powder to a powder. Transfer to a shallow bowl.

Step 3    

Dredge 2 of the chicken cutlets in the seasoned flour. Fry, turning, until golden brown and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a rack to drain briefly and keep warm. Coat and fry the remaining chicken; serve hot.

Suggested Pairing

Off-dry Champagne.

