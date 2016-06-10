Ode to Hot-Star Fried Chicken 

These highly seasoned fried chicken cutlets are based on the popular snack at Taipei's Shilin Night Market. The crispy, chicken-flavored crust is flavored with chicken bouillon cubes mixed with flour and spices. Slideshow: More Fried Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the scallions, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, mirin, sugar, baking soda, five-spice powder and 1 1/2 cups of water and puree until smooth. Scrape the marinade into a large bowl, add the chicken and turn to coat evenly. Cover and let the chicken marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes to 2 hours.
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 inches of oil to 300°. In a food processor, blend the flour, bouillon cubes, paprika and chile powder to a powder. Transfer to a shallow bowl.
Dredge 2 of the chicken cutlets in the seasoned flour. Fry, turning, until golden brown and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a rack to drain briefly and keep warm. Coat and fry the remaining chicken; serve hot.
Suggested Pairing
