This is one of the most popular dishes served in restaurants and konobe (traditional Croatian eateries) along the Adriatic coast. It’s the perfect light and fresh start to a meal, especially on a warm summer day. There are hundreds of variations of this dish and every family treasures their own special recipe. It is fairly easy to prepare and, when you become confident in making it, you can add your own personal touch – adding some capers, salad leaves or even olives. But, whatever you do, don’t put fruit in your octopus salad as this might cause you to lose your Croatian friends! Excerpted with permission from Dalmatia by Ino Kuvačić, published by Hardie Grant Books May 2017, RRP $40.00 hardcover. Slideshow: More Octopus Recipes