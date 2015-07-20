Octopus with Chorizo and Potatoes
© Wai Lin Tse
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Alex Larrea
August 2015

This recipe is a smart, delicious, Spanish-inflected way to cook octopus. Dipping the tentacles in hot water before cooking helps firm them up so they hold their shape. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 onion, coarsely chopped
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 3/4 pounds octopus tentacles
  • 3/4 pound potatoes, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 teaspoons chopped thyme
  • 5 ounces cured Spanish chorizo, cut into 1/2-inch dice
  • Shredded shiso (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil with the onion and bay leaves. Using tongs, carefully dip the octopus into the boiling water 3 times, then leave it in the water. Cook the octopus over moderately low heat until tender, about  1 hour. Remove from the heat and let the octopus stand in the water for 10 minutes; drain. Cut the octopus into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and add salt. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat until just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Toss the potatoes with the 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the thyme; season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

In a grill pan, cook the chorizo over moderately high heat until warmed through, 2 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Add the  potatoes and octopus to the pan and cook until hot and  the potatoes are golden in spots, 5 minutes. Add to the chorizo, season with salt and pepper and toss. Drizzle with oil, garnish with shiso, if  using, and serve.

Suggested Pairing

A fruity Spanish rosé

