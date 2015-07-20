Octopus with Chorizo and Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil with the onion and bay leaves. Using tongs, carefully dip the octopus into the boiling water 3 times, then leave it in the water. Cook the octopus over moderately low heat until tender, about 1 hour. Remove from the heat and let the octopus stand in the water for 10 minutes; drain. Cut the octopus into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and add salt. Bring to a boil and simmer over moderate heat until just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and transfer to a bowl. Toss the potatoes with the 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the thyme; season with salt and pepper.