Oatmeal with Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts and Skyr

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a medium saucepan. Add the walnuts and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2 Combine the oats, milk, water and salt in the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring often, until thickened, 7 to 8 minutes.