Oatmeal with Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts and Skyr
© Tara Fisher
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Lasse Andersen
June 2015

This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it’s not too sweet: There’s no added sugar. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 1 1/2 cups rolled oats (about 5 ounces)
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 6 strawberries, hulled and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons skyr (Icelandic yogurt) or Greek yogurt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a medium saucepan. Add the walnuts and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2    

Combine the oats, milk, water and salt in the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring often, until thickened, 7 to 8 minutes.

Step 3    

Spoon the oatmeal into bowls and sprinkle with the chopped walnuts. Top with the sliced strawberries and skyr and serve.

