Oatmeal with Strawberries, Toasted Walnuts and Skyr

This lovely berry porridge, made with rolled oats, is especially good because it’s not too sweet: There’s no added sugar. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a medium saucepan. Add the walnuts and cook over moderately high heat, tossing, until toasted and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and coarsely chop. Wipe out the saucepan.
Combine the oats, milk, water and salt in the saucepan and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer, stirring often, until thickened, 7 to 8 minutes.
Spoon the oatmeal into bowls and sprinkle with the chopped walnuts. Top with the sliced strawberries and skyr and serve.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: CharlieRumble1
Review Body: Easy and tasty!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-19