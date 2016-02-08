Oatmeal Soufflé

Author Name: Angie Broyles

Review Body: This was a big hit in my house! I used skim milk and it came out fine, although I had to watch it carefully to keep from scalding over the stove. Puffed up nicely. I think it could've used about 5 more minutes of cooking time with my oven. Thanks for sharing this recipe!

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2016-12-09