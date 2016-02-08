Oatmeal Soufflé
© Con Poulos
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
March 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun turns soufflé into a healthy, elegant and satisfying breakfast or brunch dish. Much of the prep can be done the night before. Slideshow: Breakfast Pastry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup extra-thick rolled oats
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 3 large eggs, separated
  • 2 cups mixed raspberries and blueberries
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting
  • Pure maple syrup, for serving (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 2-quart baking dish. 

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, combine the oats, milk, turbinado sugar and salt and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened to a porridge consistency, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat; let cool slightly.

Step 3    

Working quickly, stir the egg yolks into the oatmeal until well blended. Fold in 1 cup of the berries and the lemon zest.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg whites at medium speed until medium-stiff peaks form, about 3 minutes. Gently fold the whites into the oatmeal just until combined. Scrape the mixture into the prepared dish and bake for about 30 minutes, until golden and puffed. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve hot with the remaining 1 cup of berries and maple syrup, if desired.

Make Ahead

The oatmeal can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated for 3 days. Rewarm with some milk to loosen the oatmeal to a porridge consistency before proceeding.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up