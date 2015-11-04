Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chip Cookies

Soft and homemade oatmeal cookies are made even better with this sweet peanut butter chips. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.
In a mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until well combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir the peanut butter chips into the batter. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour or up to overnight (the dough can also be pre-scooped and frozen for future use).
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.
Scoop the heaping tablespoon sized portions of the dough onto the lined sheet pans, spacing them about 1 1/2-inches apart.
Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5