Oatmeal Cranberry Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Soak the cranberries in the hot water for at least 15 minutes. Set aside.

Step 2 In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.

Step 3 In a mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until well combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Drain the cranberries and stir them into the batter. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour or up to overnight (the dough can also be pre-scooped and frozen for future use).

Step 4 Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper. Scoop the heaping tablespoon sized portions of the dough onto the lined sheet pans, spacing them about 1 1/2-inches apart.