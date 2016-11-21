Oatmeal Cookies with Roasted Pecans

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Step 2 Spread the raw pecans halves on a baking sheet pan. Roast for 6 minutes or until lightly toasted. After they have cooled enough to handle, reserve a handful for decorating the top of the cookies and roughly chop the remaining pecans. Set aside.

Step 3 In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.

Step 4 In a mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until well combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.

Step 5 Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir the chopped pecans into the batter. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour or up to overnight (the dough can also be pre-scooped and frozen for future use).

Step 6 If the oven has been turned off, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.

Step 7 Scoop the heaping tablespoon sized portions of the dough onto the lined sheet pans, spacing them about 1 1/2-inches apart. Lightly press the reserved pecan halves into the tops of the cookies.