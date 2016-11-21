Oatmeal Cookies with Roasted Pecans

Roasted pecans add a wonderful flavor and crunch to these holiday inspired oatmeal cookies. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F.
Spread the raw pecans halves on a baking sheet pan. Roast for 6 minutes or until lightly toasted. After they have cooled enough to handle, reserve a handful for decorating the top of the cookies and roughly chop the remaining pecans. Set aside.
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.
In a mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until well combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs and vanilla.
Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir the chopped pecans into the batter. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour or up to overnight (the dough can also be pre-scooped and frozen for future use).
If the oven has been turned off, preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper.
Scoop the heaping tablespoon sized portions of the dough onto the lined sheet pans, spacing them about 1 1/2-inches apart. Lightly press the reserved pecan halves into the tops of the cookies.
Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Painthorse
Review Body: Excellent cookies. I added about a cup of golden raisins and made the cookies half the size. Very easy and will make a batch to freeze.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-01-08