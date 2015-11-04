Oatmeal Cookies with Dried Figs

Author Name: Mary Ann Jablonski Review Body: The dried fig is a perfect addition to oatmeal cookies. This version is a bit drier than others so I might try a different cookie recipe next time for more chewiness but will definitely add the dried figs forever! Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-06-20

Author Name: shoeman26 Review Body: Can I use unbleached flour or bleached flour for baking??? Is there any difference.... Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2016-06-22

Author Name: Eveygo Review Body: My entire family love these cookies. Thank you for the recipe. I wanted to share something: the second time I couldn't find figs in my local supermarket so I purchased a bunch of mixed dried fruit, containing prunes, dried apricots and pears and used these as a substitute for figs. It was pretty much satisfying and delicious that every member of the family can't resist! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-06-23

Author Name: FlorAngel Review Body: I can hardly wait to try them especially of the fact that my cousin's favorite fruit is figs. I love the idea that you used dry figs, yet, they're not generally in season. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-06-23