Oatmeal Cookies with Dried Figs

Celebrate figs in this oatmeal cookie recipe with dried figs for added natural sweetness, flavor and dried fruit texture.
How to Make It
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.
In a mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until well combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir the dried figs into the batter. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour or up to overnight (the dough can also be pre-scooped and frozen for future use).
Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper. Scoop the heaping tablespoon sized portions of the dough onto the lined sheet pans, spacing them about 1 1/2-inches apart. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.
Author Name: Mary Ann Jablonski
Review Body: The dried fig is a perfect addition to oatmeal cookies. This version is a bit drier than others so I might try a different cookie recipe next time for more chewiness but will definitely add the dried figs forever!
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-06-20
Author Name: shoeman26
Review Body: Can I use unbleached flour or bleached flour for baking??? Is there any difference....
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-06-22
Author Name: Eveygo
Review Body: My entire family love these cookies. Thank you for the recipe. I wanted to share something: the second time I couldn't find figs in my local supermarket so I purchased a bunch of mixed dried fruit, containing prunes, dried apricots and pears and used these as a substitute for figs. It was pretty much satisfying and delicious that every member of the family can't resist!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-23
Author Name: FlorAngel
Review Body: I can hardly wait to try them especially of the fact that my cousin's favorite fruit is figs. I love the idea that you used dry figs, yet, they're not generally in season.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-06-23
Author Name: Tina1409
Review Body: Bleached flour may give you a slightly more tender, more delicate result. I personally don't like the idea of bleaching anything that doesn't have to be bleached, so I use unbleached for all my baking, unless Im using cake flour.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-28