Oatmeal Cookies with Dried Apricots
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about thirty 3-inch cookies
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

Dried apricots are a wonderful fruit addition to these easy homemade oatmeal cookies.  Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, or sea salt
  • 3 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1 1/2 cups packed brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups dried apricots, cut into 1/2-inch dice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Stir in the oats. Set aside.

Step 2    

In a mixer, beat together the butter and brown sugar until well combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the eggs and vanilla. Stir in the flour mixture until just combined. Stir the dried apricots into the batter. Chill the dough for at least 1 hour or up to overnight (the dough can also be pre-scooped and frozen for future use).

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line a couple sheet pans with parchment paper. Scoop the heaping tablespoon sized portions of the dough onto the lined sheet pans, spacing them about 1 1/2-inches apart.

Step 4    

Bake for 12-14 minutes or until the cookies are lightly browned. Let them cool for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to finish cooling.

