Oatmeal-Cherry Cookies

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350° and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flours with the baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with the granulated and brown sugars at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until combined. Add the oats and cherries and beat until the cherries are slightly mashed and evenly distributed.