Oatmeal-Cherry Cookies

Megan Garrelts, pastry chef at Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri, grew up eating pies filled with cherries from her family’s backyard tree. In this recipe, she combines the fruit with another classic American dessert, oatmeal cookies.
Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350° and position racks in the upper and lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flours with the baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with the granulated and brown sugars at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until combined. Add the oats and cherries and beat until the cherries are slightly mashed and evenly distributed.
Working in batches, scoop 6 scant 1/4-cup balls of dough onto each of the prepared baking sheets, spacing them evenly, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake for 16 minutes, shifting the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until dark golden brown. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely. Bake the remaining 6 cookies.
Make Ahead
