Oatmeal-Cherry Cookies
© Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 cookies
Megan Garrelts and Colby Garrelts

Megan Garrelts, pastry chef at Bluestem in Kansas City, Missouri, grew up eating pies filled with cherries from her family’s backyard tree. In this recipe, she combines the fruit with another classic American dessert, oatmeal cookies.  Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup whole-wheat flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 1 cup Amarena or brandied sour cherries in syrup, drained
  • Turbinado sugar, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and position racks in the upper and  lower thirds. Line 2 large baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the flours with the baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the butter with the granulated and brown sugars at medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat until smooth. Add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until combined. Add the oats and cherries and beat until the cherries are slightly mashed and evenly distributed. 

Step 2    

Working in batches, scoop 6 scant 1/4-cup balls of dough onto each of the prepared baking sheets, spacing them evenly, and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Bake for 16 minutes, shifting the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until dark golden brown. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely. Bake the remaining 6 cookies.

Make Ahead

The cookies can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

