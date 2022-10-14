Nutty Baklava Pie

Preheat oven to 375°F. Spread nuts evenly on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until toasted and fragrant, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool 15 minutes. Finely chop nuts; set aside.

Stir together cane sugar, 3 tablespoons water, and lemon juice in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, swirling pan occasionally but not stirring, until caramel is very dark and registers 390°F on an instant-read thermometer, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat. Immediately and carefully stir in warmed coconut milk using a long-handled wooden spoon. (Mixture will boil up and sputter.) Stir in nuts, orange liqueur, cardamom, and salt.

Pour nut filling into a large heatproof bowl. Let cool, uncovered, at room temperature 30 minutes. Stir filling, and pour into prepared piecrust. Chill pie, uncovered, until set, at least 6 hours or up to 1 day (24 hours).

Preheat oven to 375°F. Unfold thawed phyllo sheets, and place on a work surface; cover with a damp towel to prevent from drying out. Working with 1 phyllo sheet and keeping remaining sheets covered, brush top lightly with some of the melted butter. Using your hands, tear sheet crosswise into 3 strips (about 4 x 9 inches each). Scrunch each phyllo strip, and place each in 1 cup of a 12-cup muffin tin, with phyllo edges sticking up randomly in all directions like tissue paper. Repeat process with remaining phyllo sheets to form 12 phyllo bursts total.