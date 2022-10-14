Recipes Desserts Pies Nutty Baklava Pie Be the first to rate & review! This pie combines the best aspects of pecan pie and baklava. It's topped with crispy phyllo bursts, which add crispy flare. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Instagram Website Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & WineLocation: Birmingham, AlabamaEducation: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021Expertise: recipe development, food styling.Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: Victor Protasio / Food Stylist Torie Cox / Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 9 hrs 30 mins Yield: 8 to 10 servings This hybrid of pecan pie and baklava is crunchy, sticky, and sweet with a hint of orange and spice from Grand Marnier and cardamom. Coconut milk replaces heavy cream in the caramel filling for a velvety, rich vegan version. A garland of phyllo adds a wow factor and delicate crunch that shatters with every bite. To gild the lily, top slices with a dollop of whipped coconut cream. This pie can be made in a prepared piecrust of your choice; we especially love it in our Brown Sugar Shortbread Piecrust (pictured) which adds a satisfying crunch. Ingredients 3 cups mixed raw nuts (such as walnuts, pecans, slivered almonds, and pistachios) (about 12 ounces) 1 ½ cups organic cane sugar 3 tablespoons water ½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 1 cup coconut milk (from 1 [13.66-ounce] can, well shaken), warmed 2 tablespoons orange liqueur (such as Grand Marnier) ¾ teaspoon ground cardamom ½ teaspoon kosher salt 1 (9-inch) prepared piecrust 4 (13- x 9-inch) sheets frozen phyllo dough (from 1 [16-ounce] package), thawed 3 tablespoons salted vegan (plant-based) butter, melted Organic powdered sugar Directions Preheat oven to 375°F. Spread nuts evenly on a baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven until toasted and fragrant, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven. Let cool 15 minutes. Finely chop nuts; set aside. Stir together cane sugar, 3 tablespoons water, and lemon juice in a large saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, swirling pan occasionally but not stirring, until caramel is very dark and registers 390°F on an instant-read thermometer, 8 to 12 minutes. Remove from heat. Immediately and carefully stir in warmed coconut milk using a long-handled wooden spoon. (Mixture will boil up and sputter.) Stir in nuts, orange liqueur, cardamom, and salt. Pour nut filling into a large heatproof bowl. Let cool, uncovered, at room temperature 30 minutes. Stir filling, and pour into prepared piecrust. Chill pie, uncovered, until set, at least 6 hours or up to 1 day (24 hours). Preheat oven to 375°F. Unfold thawed phyllo sheets, and place on a work surface; cover with a damp towel to prevent from drying out. Working with 1 phyllo sheet and keeping remaining sheets covered, brush top lightly with some of the melted butter. Using your hands, tear sheet crosswise into 3 strips (about 4 x 9 inches each). Scrunch each phyllo strip, and place each in 1 cup of a 12-cup muffin tin, with phyllo edges sticking up randomly in all directions like tissue paper. Repeat process with remaining phyllo sheets to form 12 phyllo bursts total. Bake phyllo bursts in preheated oven until golden brown and crispy, 6 to 9 minutes. Let cool completely in tray, about 15 minutes. Arrange phyllo bursts around edge of chilled pie. Garnish with powdered sugar. Make Ahead Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance and stored in refrigerator. Top with phyllo bursts just before serving. Note Warming the coconut milk before adding it to the hot sugar mixture prevents the caramel from seizing. Rate it Print