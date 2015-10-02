Nutmeg-Banana-Carrot Muffins with Chocolate Ganache

This muffin recipe is made completely without refined sugar, making it a great, healthy breakfast pastry. The sugar is replaced with simple date syrup; you’ll need to soak the dates in the fridge overnight, but that is the only prior prep that needs to be done. You can then blend together the syrup in less than a minute. Slideshow: More Healthy Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
Place dates in 1 cup of filtered water and let soak for 1 hour or up to 24 hours (refrigerate if they are going to be soaking for more than an hour). Once softened, put the dates in a food processor or blender with the soaking water and process until smooth.
Preheat oven to 350° and line a cupcake pan with cupcake tins.
Whisk together the flours, salt, baking powder and nutmeg. Set aside. In another mixing bowl, whisk the date syrup, vanilla extract and coconut oil until incorporated. Add in the eggs and banana and whisk until combined. Finally, fold in the carrots. Pour half of the flour mixture into the date mixture and whisk until combined. Add in the buttermilk and stir. Finally, add the rest of the flour mixture until everything is incorporated and a thick batter remains.
Evenly distribute the batter between 12 cupcake tins and bake for 20 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven and let cool.
Use an electric mixer to mix all the ganache ingredients until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Spread over muffins and enjoy.
