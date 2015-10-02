Nutmeg-Banana-Carrot Muffins with Chocolate Ganache

How to Make It

Step 1 To make the date syrup Place dates in 1 cup of filtered water and let soak for 1 hour or up to 24 hours (refrigerate if they are going to be soaking for more than an hour). Once softened, put the dates in a food processor or blender with the soaking water and process until smooth.

Step 2 Make the Muffins Preheat oven to 350° and line a cupcake pan with cupcake tins.

Step 3 Whisk together the flours, salt, baking powder and nutmeg. Set aside. In another mixing bowl, whisk the date syrup, vanilla extract and coconut oil until incorporated. Add in the eggs and banana and whisk until combined. Finally, fold in the carrots. Pour half of the flour mixture into the date mixture and whisk until combined. Add in the buttermilk and stir. Finally, add the rest of the flour mixture until everything is incorporated and a thick batter remains.

Step 4 Evenly distribute the batter between 12 cupcake tins and bake for 20 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven and let cool.