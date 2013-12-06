The principal ingredient in this classic Vietnamese dipping sauce is a pungent, vitamin B-rich fish sauce, which is a beautiful balance of sugar, chiles and lime juice. The sauce is an ideal accompaniment to any Asian fried snack or dumpling; it also goes well with grilled chicken or pork and steamed rice. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
In a mortar on mini-chopper, pulverize the garlic with the red pepper. Add the sugar and pound to a glossy paste. Pour into a bowl and stir in the fish sauce, lime juice and /4 cup of water.
The Nuoc Cham can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Let return to room temperature before serving.
