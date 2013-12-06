Toasted Rice
Active Time
05 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves :
Rachel Soszynski

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cold cooked rice
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus more for brushing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 250°. Lightly oil a 9-by-9-inch baking dish. Spread the rice in the dish in a single layer and bake for 2 1/2 hours, until dried out and translucent. Let the rice cool, then break up any large chunks with your hands or with a spoon.

Step 2    

Heat the 1/4 cup of vegetable oil in a large skillet. Add the dried rice and cook over moderate heat, gently shaking the pan, until the rice is puffed and starting to brown, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the rice to a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.

