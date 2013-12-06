Toasted Rice

How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 250°. Lightly oil a 9-by-9-inch baking dish. Spread the rice in the dish in a single layer and bake for 2 1/2 hours, until dried out and translucent. Let the rice cool, then break up any large chunks with your hands or with a spoon.
Step 2
Heat the 1/4 cup of vegetable oil in a large skillet. Add the dried rice and cook over moderate heat, gently shaking the pan, until the rice is puffed and starting to brown, about 1 minute. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the rice to a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
