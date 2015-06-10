Nouveau Western
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Justin Lavenue

Austin mixologist Justin Lavenue muddles a cardamom pod into this fresh, floral club soda–topped drink. It’s a nod to his first bartending job, at an Indian restaurant in Boulder, where he often incorporated spices into cocktails. Slideshow: Gin Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 cardamom pod
  • 1 1/4 ounces Simple Syrup
  • 1 1/2 ounces New Western gin, such as Aviation
  • 1 1/2 ounces nigori sake
  • 1 ounce Cocchi Americano (fortified, slightly bitter aperitif wine)
  • 4 dashes of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1 lime twist, for garnish
  • 1 thyme sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled collins glass, muddle the cardamom with the Simple Syrup. Add the gin, sake, Cocchi and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Discard the cardamom, then stir in the club soda. Pinch the lime twist over the drink, drop it in and garnish with the thyme sprig.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up