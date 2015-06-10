Nouveau Western

Austin mixologist Justin Lavenue muddles a cardamom pod into this fresh, floral club soda–topped drink. It’s a nod to his first bartending job, at an Indian restaurant in Boulder, where he often incorporated spices into cocktails.
Slideshow: Gin Cocktails
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a chilled collins glass, muddle the cardamom with the Simple Syrup. Add the gin, sake, Cocchi and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Discard the cardamom, then stir in the club soda. Pinch the lime twist over the drink, drop it in and garnish with the thyme sprig.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5