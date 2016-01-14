Norwegian Fish Cakes with Dill Mayonnaise

Author Name: Lisa Nybakken Review Body: I made these with fresh Oregon cod, and really loved their texture. They cooked very quickly yet held up nicely when reheated for a potluck dinner party. The only thing I disliked was the amount of salt - they were extremely salty, and I love salt. Next time I will add only 1 tsp of kosher salt, and leave it at that. Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2016-11-21

Author Name: Joanryoung Review Body: I made this with halibut (expensive) - who knows where to find hake? They were tasteless and rubbery. Definitely will not make again. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2017-04-12

Author Name: MommyMari Review Body: I didn't have all the ingredients. So I used egg instead of cream, and for colour added some dried parsley into the fish mixture. My children loved it!! They have never asked for seconds when it comes to fish!! :) Happy Mom of 3 Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2018-02-13