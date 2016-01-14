Norwegian Fish Cakes with Dill Mayonnaise

Baking powder is the secret to the airy texture of these crispy, fluffy fish cakes. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the hake until minced. Add the baking powder, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper and pulse until combined. With the machine on, add the cream and puree until smooth and light in texture, about 2 minutes.
In a large nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Spoon 1/4 cup of the fish mixture into the skillet and flatten to a 1/2-inch-thick cake. Repeat 3 more times to make 4 cakes. Cook over moderately low heat, turning once, until golden and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the fish cakes to a platter and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining butter and fish mixture to make 8 more cakes.
Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir the mayonnaise with the 1/4 cup of dill and the vinegar and season with salt and white pepper. Serve the fish cakes with the dill mayonnaise and a sprinkling of chopped dill.
Review Body: I made these with fresh Oregon cod, and really loved their texture. They cooked very quickly yet held up nicely when reheated for a potluck dinner party. The only thing I disliked was the amount of salt - they were extremely salty, and I love salt. Next time I will add only 1 tsp of kosher salt, and leave it at that.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2016-11-21
Author Name: Joanryoung
Review Body: I made this with halibut (expensive) - who knows where to find hake? They were tasteless and rubbery. Definitely will not make again.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-04-12
Author Name: MommyMari
Review Body: I didn't have all the ingredients. So I used egg instead of cream, and for colour added some dried parsley into the fish mixture. My children loved it!! They have never asked for seconds when it comes to fish!! :) Happy Mom of 3
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-02-13
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Norwegian fish cake with mayonnaise is kinda of weird.
Review Rating: 3
Date Published: 2017-06-27