Norwegian Fish Cakes with Dill Mayonnaise
© John Kernick
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 12
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

Baking powder is the secret to the airy texture of these crispy, fluffy fish cakes. Slideshow: More Fast Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds skinless hake fillet, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Black pepper
  • 3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup chopped dill, plus more for garnish
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • Freshly ground white pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the hake until minced. Add the baking powder, 2 teaspoons of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper and pulse until combined. With the machine on, add the cream and puree until smooth and light in texture, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

In a large nonstick skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Spoon 1/4 cup of the fish mixture into the skillet and flatten to a 1/2-inch-thick cake. Repeat 3 more times to make 4 cakes. Cook over moderately low heat, turning once, until golden and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer the fish cakes to a platter and keep warm. Repeat with the remaining butter and fish mixture to make 8 more cakes.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, stir the mayonnaise with the 1/4 cup of dill and the vinegar and season with salt and white pepper. Serve the fish cakes with the dill mayonnaise and a sprinkling of chopped dill.

Make Ahead

The mayonnaise can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a white wine with brisk acidity.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up