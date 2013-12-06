North Utsire
Angus Winchester

North Utsire (oot-SEAR-uh) is one of 31 sea areas surrounding the U.K. The areas are recited four times daily in the Shipping Forecast, a BBC radio broadcast; many listeners love its repetitive, hypnotic quality. Glassware Guide

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces gin, preferably London dry
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 1/3 ounce ginger syrup
  • 2 dashes of rhubarb bitters (optional)
  • 1 orange twist, for garnish

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the garnish and shake well. Double strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the orange twist.

