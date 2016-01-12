North Carolina Pulled Pork
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
September 2014

This traditional Southern barbecue dish goes great with coleslaw and warm, buttered rolls. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (7-to 8-pound) bone-in pork butt
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 3 cups apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
  • Coleslaw
  • Rolls

How to Make It

Step 1    

Score the skin of the pork with a sharp knife. Season the pork with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Sear the pork butt, turning once, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total. Stir in the vinegar, sugar and red pepper flakes, then cover the crock pot.

Step 2    

Simmer the pork butt on low, covered, turning over once, until the meat is very tender, 7 to 8 hours. Shred the pork, discarding the bone, then place the shredded pork back in the cooking liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with coleslaw on rolls.

