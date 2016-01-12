North Carolina Pulled Pork

Score the skin of the pork with a sharp knife. Season the pork with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Sear the pork butt, turning once, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total. Stir in the vinegar, sugar and red pepper flakes, then cover the crock pot.

Step 2

Simmer the pork butt on low, covered, turning over once, until the meat is very tender, 7 to 8 hours. Shred the pork, discarding the bone, then place the shredded pork back in the cooking liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with coleslaw on rolls.