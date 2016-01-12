North Carolina Pulled Pork

This traditional Southern barbecue dish goes great with coleslaw and warm, buttered rolls. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes
How to Make It
Score the skin of the pork with a sharp knife. Season the pork with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Sear the pork butt, turning once, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total. Stir in the vinegar, sugar and red pepper flakes, then cover the crock pot.
Simmer the pork butt on low, covered, turning over once, until the meat is very tender, 7 to 8 hours. Shred the pork, discarding the bone, then place the shredded pork back in the cooking liquid. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with coleslaw on rolls.
