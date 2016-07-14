Normandie Club Spritz
Devon Tarby
August 2016

This lovely, light spritz comes from Devon Tarby at The Normandie Club in Los Angeles. "It's like the best grapefruit soda you can imagine," she says, "and tame enough that you can chug a few." Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dry vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • 1 ounce St-Germain elderflower liqueur
  • 1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce grapefruit liqueur
  • 1/4 ounce blanco tequila
  • 1/4 ounce pisco, preferably Campo de Encanto
  • Ice
  • 2 1/2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1/2 grapefruit wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vermouth, St-Germain, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, grapefruit liqueur, tequila and pisco. Fill the shaker with ice and shake for 5 seconds. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the grapefruit wheel.

