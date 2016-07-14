Normandie Club Spritz

© David Malosh
This lovely, light spritz comes from Devon Tarby at The Normandie Club in Los Angeles. "It's like the best grapefruit soda you can imagine," she says, "and tame enough that you can chug a few." Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vermouth, St-Germain, grapefruit juice, lemon juice, grapefruit liqueur, tequila and pisco. Fill the shaker with ice and shake for 5 seconds. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled collins glass. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the grapefruit wheel.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5