Nori Granola

Blogger and cookbook author Heidi Swanson makes her superaddictive, crispy, savory snacking granola with oats, cashews, fennel seeds and plenty of salty nori. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 300°. In a small saucepan, combine the honey, sugar and water. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and bubbles appear at the edge, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.
In a large bowl, toss the oats with the cashews, sesame seeds, fennel seeds, shichimi togarashi, black pepper and nori. Drizzle with the honey mixture and sprinkle with the salt. Stir to coat the oats. Stir in the olive oil.
Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the granola on the sheet in an even layer, getting as close to the edges as possible. Bake for about 35 minutes, stirring occasionally (especially at the edges), until the granola is golden brown. Transfer the pan to a rack and let cool completely before serving; the granola will crisp as it cools.
Make Ahead
Notes
Shichimi togarashi is a Japanese spice blend. It’s available at specialty grocers and from amazon.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5