Nori Granola

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. In a small saucepan, combine the honey, sugar and water. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and bubbles appear at the edge, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the oats with the cashews, sesame seeds, fennel seeds, shichimi togarashi, black pepper and nori. Drizzle with the honey mixture and sprinkle with the salt. Stir to coat the oats. Stir in the olive oil.