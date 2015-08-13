Nori Granola
© Kristin Casemore
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 6 cups 
Heidi Swanson
September 2015

Blogger and cookbook author Heidi Swanson makes her superaddictive, crispy, savory snacking granola with oats, cashews, fennel seeds and plenty of salty nori. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup runny honey
  • 1/4 cup natural cane sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 3 1/2 cups rolled oats
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped raw cashews (6 ounces)
  • 1/4 cup sesame seeds
  • 2 tablespoons fennel seeds
  • 1 tablespoon shichimi togarashi (see Note)
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • Five 8-inch-square sheets of nori, torn and crumbled into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°.  In a small saucepan, combine the honey, sugar and water. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring constantly, until the sugar dissolves and bubbles appear at the edge, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the oats with the cashews, sesame seeds, fennel seeds, shichimi togarashi, black pepper and nori. Drizzle with the honey mixture and sprinkle with  the salt. Stir to coat the oats. Stir in the olive oil.

Step 3    

Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread the granola on the sheet in an even layer, getting as close to the edges as possible. Bake for about 35 minutes, stirring occasionally (especially at the edges), until the granola is golden brown. Transfer the pan to a rack and let  cool completely before serving; the granola will crisp as it cools.

Make Ahead

The granola can be stored in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Notes

Shichimi togarashi is a Japanese spice blend. It’s available at specialty grocers and from amazon.com.

