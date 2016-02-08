Nori Chips
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 32
Kay Chun
March 2016

F&W’s Kay Chun bakes stacked sheets of nori until they become a supercrunchy, addictive snack. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 12 sheets of unseasoned roasted nori (8-inch squares)
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Arrange 1 nori sheet, smooth side up, on  a work surface. Using a pastry brush, lightly brush all over with water. Top with another nori sheet, smooth side up, and press firmly to help it adhere. Repeat this process with 4 more nori sheets; brush  the top sheet with olive oil and season with salt. Using scissors, cut the stack in quarters, then cut each square into 4 triangles. Repeat with the remaining 6 sheets of  nori. Arrange the triangles on the prepared baking sheet and bake for 18 to 20 minutes, until crisp and shriveled. Transfer to a rack to cool completely; the chips will continue to crisp as they cool.

Make Ahead

The chips can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days.

