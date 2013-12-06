Norcal Flip

“This is such a California-cuisine drink, even I’m rolling my eyes,” Jon Santer says about his sweet and salty flip (a spirit mixed with a whole egg, sugar and spice). He recommends using an artisanal almond-flavored syrup like Small Hand Foods orgeat or making your own. “Don’t buy the fake stuff,” he implores. Slideshows: Flips and Silver Fizzes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, orgeat, egg and oil and shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Fine-strain">http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#doublestr... into a chilled coupe and garnish with the salt.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5