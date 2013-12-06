Norcal Flip
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
05 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1
Jon Santer

“This is such a California-cuisine drink, even I’m rolling my eyes,” Jon Santer says about his sweet and salty flip (a spirit mixed with a whole egg, sugar and spice). He recommends using an artisanal almond-flavored syrup like Small Hand Foods orgeat or making your own. “Don’t buy the fake stuff,” he implores. Slideshows: Flips and Silver Fizzes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces aged Guyanese rum, preferably El Dorado 12
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Ice
  • Pinch of sea salt, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the rum, orgeat, egg and oil and shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Fine-strain">http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#doublestr... into a chilled coupe and garnish with the salt.

