Noodle Rice  (Reshteh Polo) 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large bowl, cover the rice with cold water. Using your hand, agitate the rice to release the starch, then carefully pour off the water. Rinse the rice 5 to 7 more times, until the water runs clear. Cover the rice with water, add 2 teaspoons of salt and soak for 30 minutes; drain.

Step 2 Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the linguine on a large rimmed baking sheet and toast for 8 to 10 minutes, until well browned. Let cool.

Step 3 Fill a 5-quart nonstick Dutch oven half full with water, bring to a boil and add 2 tablespoons of salt. Add the noodles and boil over high heat until barely softened, about 2 minutes. Add the rice to the Dutch oven and boil until it is al dente and just starts to soften; this can take from 3 to 8 minutes, depending on your rice (do not overcook it). Drain well.

Step 4 Put the oil and 1/4 cup of water in the bottom of the Dutch oven. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of the brewed saffron on top. Gently scatter one-quarter of the noodle rice into the pot (you want it to stay fluffy) and season with salt. Sprinkle with one-third of the coriander and cardamom. Repeat with the remaining noodle rice, coriander and cardamom, ending with a layer of noodle rice.

Step 5 Cover the pot and set it over moderately high heat until it starts to steam, about 5 minutes. Uncover the noodle rice and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of brewed saffron and 1/4 cup boiling water. Scatter 6 tablespoons of the butter on top. Cover the pot with parchment paper, then cover tightly with the lid. Cook on a heat diffuser (if you have one) over moderately low heat until tender and very fragrant, about 45 minutes.

Step 6 Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the dates, raisins, clementine juice and a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until the fruit is softened and plumped, about 5 minutes. Keep warm.