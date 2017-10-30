Nobu-Style Sashimi Spoons

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Matsuhisa Dressing In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients except the grapeseed and toasted sesame oils. Whisk until the salt dissolves, add in the oils and mix well until incorporated.

Step 2 Make the Yuzu Soy Sauce In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well with a spoon until incorporated.

Step 3 Make the Yuzu Olive Oil In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well with a spoon until incorporated.

Step 4 Make the Nobu Style Saikyo Miso In a medium saucepan over high heat, bring the sake and mirin to a boil. Boil for 20 minutes until the alcohol is evaporated. Turn the heat to low and add the miso paste, mixing with a wooden spoon until dissolved. Return the heat to high and add the sugar, stirring constantly until the it has dissolved completely. Remove from heat and let cool to room temperature.

Step 5 Make the Karashi Sumiso In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients with the cooled Nobu Style Saikyo Miso. Whisk until incorporated.

Step 6 Make the Tuna Tataki Season the tuna fillet with salt and pepper on all sides. In a medium skillet over high heat, sear the tuna in olive oil for 5 seconds on each side. Plunge the seared fillet into ice water for 10 seconds. Remove and pat dry.

Step 7 Slice the Sashimi On a clean work surface, slice the dried seared tuna fillet diagonally to produce 10 thin, rectangular slices about 3-inches by 1 inch, and 1/4 inch thick, weighing about 1 ounce. To ensure even slicing, press on one end of the fillet with one hand, insert the blade of the knife at a slight diagonal angle just underneath your fingers and gently work the knife through the fillet. Slice the salmon, yellowtail and fluke.