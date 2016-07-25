No-Cook Summer Tomato Sauce
Tony Mantuano

This incredibly simple tomato sauce is Chicago chef Tony Mantuano’s secret weapon in the summer. He marinates peak season tomatoes with olive oil, basil and shallots before spooning the over grilled fish or piling it on grilled bread. Tony also loves to toss the sauce with chopped fresh mozzarella, cooked pasta and olive oil. Slideshow: More Tomato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 pounds finely chopped tomatoes, preferably Heirloom, Roma or cherry tomatoes
  • 1 medium shallot, minced
  • 10 basil leaves, torn
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Let the sauce marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.

