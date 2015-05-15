No-Bake White Chocolate Cheesecake with Strawberries
© Kamran Siddiqi
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
4 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes one 9-inch cake
Kamran Siddiqi
June 2015

In his version of no-bake cheesecake, baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi beats melted white chocolate and citrus zest into the creamy filling for a deep, decadent flavor. Slideshow: More Make-Ahead Desserts

Ingredients

CRUST

  • 1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs (7 ounces)
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, melted
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Pinch of fine sea salt

FILLING

  • 7 ounces white chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 pound cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1/4 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons strawberry jam mixed with 1 teaspoon hot water
  • Quartered strawberries, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the crust

In a medium bowl, mix the graham cracker crumbs with the butter, sugar, vanilla and salt until evenly moistened. Press the crumbs over the  bottom of a 9-inch round springform pan. Freeze until firm, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the filling

In a microwave-safe bowl, microwave the white chocolate on high power in 10-second intervals until just melted. Let cool slightly.

Step 3    

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the cream cheese with the confectioners’ sugar, vanilla bean paste and orange and lemon zests until smooth. Gradually beat in the white chocolate. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl.

Step 4    

Wipe out the bowl of the stand mixer and add the cream to it. Attach the whisk and beat the cream at high speed until firm peaks form. Stir one-third of the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture, then fold in the remaining whipped cream until no streaks remain. Spread the cheesecake filling over the chilled crust in an even layer. Cover with foil and refrigerate for at least  3 hours or overnight.

Step 5    

Unmold the cheesecake. Top with the strawberry jam and garnish with quartered strawberries. Cut the cake into wedges and serve.

Make Ahead

The cheesecake can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Top with the jam and strawberries before serving.

