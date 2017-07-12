No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies

Toasting the almonds and oats in a large skillet gives these no-bake cookies a nutty, baked flavor without ever turning on the oven. You can eat the cookies after they have chilled for 2 hours, but they are best refrigerated overnight. We like our cookies with almond butter, but you can use any nut butter that you have on hand. Slideshow: More Oatmeal Cookie Recipes
How to Make It
In a large skillet, toast the almonds over moderate heat until fragrant and golden-brown, about 5 minutes. Add the oats and cook until lightly toasted and fragrant, 3 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in the raisins.
In a medium saucepan, bring the brown sugar, butter and milk to a boil, stirring occasionally. Boil for 2 minutes, then remove from the heat. Stir in the almond butter, honey, salt, vanilla and cinnamon until combined. Scrape the almond butter mixture into the bowl with the oats and stir until combined.
Scoop the oatmeal dough into twenty 2-tablespoon-sized balls and place on a rimmed baking sheet. Flatten each ball slightly with the palm of your hand. Cover with plastic and chill until firm, at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
Make Ahead
