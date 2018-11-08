Nine-Spice Mix 

As a child, Reem would walk through Jerusalem’ old city with her mother, where they’d buy whole spices to make this fragrant, all-purpose blend. Toasting the spices before grinding brings out their fruity notes, resulting in an intensly aromatic mixture.
How to Make It
Stir together all ingredients in a large skillet over medium-low, and cook until very fragrant but not burned, about 10 minutes, stirring often for the first 4 minutes and stirring constantly during the last 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, at least 1 hour. v
Working in 3 batches, transfer spice mixture to a spice grinder, and grind until mixture becomes a fine powder, about 30 seconds. Transfer to an airtight container.