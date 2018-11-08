Nine-Spice Mix 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3/4 cup
Reem Kassis
December 2018

As a child, Reem would walk through Jerusalem’ old city with her mother, where they’d buy whole spices to make this fragrant, all-purpose blend. Toasting the spices before grinding brings out their fruity notes, resulting in an intensly aromatic mixture.

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons whole allspice
  • 6 cassia bark sticks or cinnamon sticks
  • 3 tablespoons coriander seeds
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon cardamom seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 10 whole cloves
  • 2 blades mace
  •  1/2 whole nutmeg, crushed

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together all ingredients in a large skillet over medium-low, and cook until very fragrant but not burned, about 10 minutes, stirring often for the first 4 minutes and stirring constantly during the last 6 minutes. Remove from heat, and let cool completely, at least 1 hour. v

Step 2    

Working in 3 batches, transfer spice mixture to a spice grinder, and grind until mixture becomes a fine powder, about 30 seconds. Transfer to an airtight container. 

Make Ahead

The spice mixture may be stored in an airtight container for up to 3 months. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up