Nigvziani Badrijani (Eggplant Rolls with Walnut Filling)

This classic recipe of eggplant rolls with walnut filling, called nigvziani badrijani, is found throughout Georgia. The rolls are served as a starters for the epic dinner parties known as supras, but they’re great with drinks before dinner, too. To make them, small eggplants are sliced lengthwise, salted, rinsed, and fried before being spread with a garlicky walnut paste and rolled or folded. If you don’t have any walnut paste ready, make it while the eggplants are being salted, says Tasting Georgia cookbook author Carla Capalbo.