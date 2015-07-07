The Nightcap
Karen Grill

“This is my go-to drink when I’m closing down the bar and doing paperwork at the end of a long shift,” says Karen Grill. The simple drink gets extraordinary flavor from Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, a rich, complex alternative to sweet vermouth. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Cocchi Vermouth di Torino or other Italian sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce rye whiskey
  • Dash of orange bitters
  • Ice
  • 1 orange twist, flamed, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled rocks glass, combine the vermouth, rye and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Flame the twist over the drink and drop it in.

