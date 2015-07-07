The Nightcap

“This is my go-to drink when I’m closing down the bar and doing paperwork at the end of a long shift,” says Karen Grill. The simple drink gets extraordinary flavor from Cocchi Vermouth di Torino, a rich, complex alternative to sweet vermouth.
Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a chilled rocks glass, combine the vermouth, rye and bitters. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Flame the twist over the drink and drop it in.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5