Nigerian Red Sauce (Obe Ata Dindin)
Active Time
2 HR 20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3 cups
By Kwame Onwuachi
September 2019

Maggi Seasoning Cubes are made from fermented wheat protein and glutamic acids, providing a huge dose of savory essence to any dish. As foundational to West African cooking as Scotch bonnet chiles and palm oil, Maggi cubes have become a convenient substitute for more labor-intensive traditional seasonings and thickeners, such as sounbareh, made from fermented and roasted locust bean tree seeds. Stir leftover Nigerian Red Sauce into unsweetened coconut milk for a quick, spicy stew with fish or shrimp.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups chopped red bell pepper
  • 2 1/3 cups chopped red onion
  • 2 cups chopped tomato
  • 1/2 cup tomato paste
  • 2 tablespoons grated garlic
  • 2 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 3 seasoning cubes (such as Maggi Seasoning Cubes)
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh Scotch bonnet chile
  • 2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1/2 cup canola oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine bell pepper, onion, tomato, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, seasoning cubes, chile, and curry powder in a high-speed blender. Process on low speed, gradually increasing speed to high, until smooth, about 50 seconds.

Step 2    

Transfer bell pepper mixture to a large pot; add oil. Cook over low, stirring occasionally, until sauce is the consistency of a thick gravy and is reduced to about 3 cups, about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let cool completely, about 1 hour.

Make Ahead

Sauce may be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 1 week or frozen in ziplock plastic freezer bags up to 3 months.

