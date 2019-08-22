Nigerian Red Sauce (Obe Ata Dindin)

Maggi Seasoning Cubes are made from fermented wheat protein and glutamic acids, providing a huge dose of savory essence to any dish. As foundational to West African cooking as Scotch bonnet chiles and palm oil, Maggi cubes have become a convenient substitute for more labor-intensive traditional seasonings and thickeners, such as sounbareh, made from fermented and roasted locust bean tree seeds. Stir leftover Nigerian Red Sauce into unsweetened coconut milk for a quick, spicy stew with fish or shrimp.