Maggi Seasoning Cubes are made from fermented wheat protein and glutamic acids, providing a huge dose of savory essence to any dish. As foundational to West African cooking as Scotch bonnet chiles and palm oil, Maggi cubes have become a convenient substitute for more labor-intensive traditional seasonings and thickeners, such as sounbareh, made from fermented and roasted locust bean tree seeds. Stir leftover Nigerian Red Sauce into unsweetened coconut milk for a quick, spicy stew with fish or shrimp.
How to Make It
Combine bell pepper, onion, tomato, tomato paste, garlic, ginger, seasoning cubes, chile, and curry powder in a high-speed blender. Process on low speed, gradually increasing speed to high, until smooth, about 50 seconds.
Transfer bell pepper mixture to a large pot; add oil. Cook over low, stirring occasionally, until sauce is the consistency of a thick gravy and is reduced to about 3 cups, about 1 hour and 10 minutes. Let cool completely, about 1 hour.