Niçoise Salad with Baby Artichokes
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
L'Orangerie, La Bastide de Gordes
August 2016

Thinly shaved local baby artichokes add refreshing crunch to the classic niçoise salad at La Bastide de Gordes in Provence, France. Slideshow: More Main-Course Salads

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 dozen quail eggs or 4 large eggs
  • 8 ounces green beans, trimmed
  • 1/2 lemon
  • 4 baby artichokes
  • 4 ounces mixed baby greens (8 cups)
  • 4 tomatoes (1 1/2 pounds), cut into wedges
  • 3 bell peppers, preferably a mix of colors, thinly sliced
  • Two 7-ounce cans good-quality tuna in olive oil, drained and flaked
  • 12 salted anchovy fillets, bones discarded, rinsed and patted dry
  • 12 niçoise olives
  • Chopped basil, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, gradually whisk the olive oil into the vinegar until incorporated.  Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, cover the quail eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover the pan, remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. (If using large eggs, let stand off the heat for 10 minutes.) Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water and let cool completely. Peel and halve them.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to another ice  bath to cool.

Step 4    

Squeeze the lemon half into a bowl of cold water. Snap off the outer leaves of 1 artichoke. Using a sharp knife, cut off its top half and trim the base and stem. Using a melon baller  or a spoon, scoop out the furry choke. Add the artichoke to  the lemon water. Repeat with the remaining artichokes. Very thinly slice the artichokes and return them to the lemon water.

Step 5    

Arrange the baby greens on a platter. Drain the artichokes and pat dry with paper towels. Arrange the artichokes, tomatoes, bell peppers, tuna, anchovies, olives, eggs and green beans on the greens in rows; alternatively, gently mix the salad. Drizzle half of the dressing over the salad and garnish with basil. Serve the remaining dressing on the side.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Minerally Côtes de Provence rosé.

