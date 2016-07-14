Niçoise Salad with Baby Artichokes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, gradually whisk the olive oil into the vinegar until incorporated. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, cover the quail eggs with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cover the pan, remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes. (If using large eggs, let stand off the heat for 10 minutes.) Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water and let cool completely. Peel and halve them.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the beans until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to another ice bath to cool.

Step 4 Squeeze the lemon half into a bowl of cold water. Snap off the outer leaves of 1 artichoke. Using a sharp knife, cut off its top half and trim the base and stem. Using a melon baller or a spoon, scoop out the furry choke. Add the artichoke to the lemon water. Repeat with the remaining artichokes. Very thinly slice the artichokes and return them to the lemon water.